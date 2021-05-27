Severe Weather Statement issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 20:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:02:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: District of Columbia THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR THE SOUTHEASTERN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA...SOUTHWESTERN PRINCE GEORGES...NORTH CENTRAL CHARLES SOUTHERN ARLINGTON...AND CENTRAL FAIRFAX COUNTIES...THE CITY OF FAIRFAX...THE CITY OF FALLS CHURCH AND THE CITY OF ALEXANDRIA WILL EXPIRE AT 900 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and no longer pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for District of Columbia...southern and central Maryland...and northern Virginia.