Tuesday's Prep Roundup: Local teams clash in boys' wrestling

BURLINGTON — Several Skagit County high school boys' wrestling teams had good nights on the school's tennis courts Wednesday, holding a double-dual meet outside Burlington-Edison High School.

In a double dual, Burlington-Edison beat Anacortes 44-24 and lost to Blaine 48-27, while Blaine beat Mount Vernon 60-12.

Burlington-Edison coach Kip Jones said the Tigers had some exciting matchups, particularly with the Seahawks.

"I was super proud of the toughness our wrestlers showed. We had some definite areas of improvement we need to focus on and are grateful for the opportunity to continue to improve," Jones said.

Girls' Basketball

La Conner Braves 83,

Orcas Island Vikings 21

LA CONNER — Rachel Cram led five Braves in double-digit scoring with 20 points as La Conner improved to 5-0.

Ellie Marble scored 16, Juna Swanson scored 15, Josie Harper scored 12 and Sarah Cook added 10.

"Our defense forced a lot of turnovers which led to many transition baskets. The girls did a nice job of running the floor and looking for one another — lots of extra passes," La Conner coach Scott Novak said.

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 68,

Darrington Loggers 1

DARRINGTON — Emma Droog scored 17 points, Hannah VanHofwegen had 16 and Kailey Faber added 14 as the Hurricanes improved to 4-0.

Kylee Russell added 12 points.

Coupeville Wolves 39,

Concrete Lions 19

COUPEVILLE — Kylie Clark had five points and 10 rebounds, and Sierra Rensink pulled down 11 rebounds, but the Lions fell to drop to 2-5.

Boys' Basketball

Mount Vernon Bulldogs 65,

Mount Baker Mountaineers 62

MOUNT VERNON — Liam Johnston hit a 3-pointer in the waning seconds to give the Bulldogs the win.

Johnston scored a team-high 22 points, and Chase Calvin scored 14 and pulled down 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (3-0).

Suriel Ruizgaytan scored seven points in the fourth quarter and Notah Edwards took a key charge for Mount Vernon.

Mount Vernon Christian Hurricanes 70,

Darrington Loggers 39

DARRINGTON — Eighth-grader Davis Fogle scored 17 points, Matt Wyatt hit four 3-pointers on his way to 16 and a big third quarter helped boost the Hurricanes to the win.

Mount Vernon Christian outscored Darrington 22-9 in the third.

"We started the eighth-grader because Canaan (Vander Ark) was still hurting from Saturday's game. I think he earned it and did a great job distributing the ball. Both he and Matt hit some timely shots from behind the arc," Hurricanes coach Pat Russell said.

Mount Vernon Christian improved to 3-1.

Anacortes Seahawks 67,

Meridian Trojans 56

ANACORTES —The Seahawks managed to win what coach Brett Senff described as a sloppy game, improving to 3-0.

"Both teams were pressing and there was a lot of chaos," Senff said. "Jase Frydenlund and Alek Miller were rock solid for us."

Gaige Berow led the Seahawks with 17 points, nine of which were scored in the third quarter, while Cameron Berow scored 11 and Tretyon Wilbur chipped in 10.

Orcas Island Vikings 59,

La Conner Braves 45

EASTSOUND — The Vikings bolted to victory behind a 26-point second quarter.

Charles Baker scored 13 points to lead the Braves (2-3).

Nooksack Valley Pioneers 67,

Sedro-Woolley Cubs 60

EVERSON — Turnovers down stretch cost the Cubs a chance of besting the Pioneers.

The Cubs are 0-4.

"We had a 10-point lead erased in the first half," Sedro-Woolley coach Chris Spencer said. "We built another 10-point lead in the second and were up four going to the fourth and lost. Turnovers were the issue."

Jerome Mathias had 20 points to lead the Cubs, while Hayden Birkle finished with 14 and Ben Hedberg tallied 11.

Coupeville Wolves 71,

Concrete Lions 17

COUPEVILLE — The Lions dropped to 0-6 with the loss.

Lynden Christian Lyncs 78,

Burlington-Edison Tigers 56

BURLINGTON — The Tigers fell to 1-2.

Boys' Tennis

Burlington-Edison Tigers 7,

Ferndale Golden Eagles 0

FERNDALE — The Tigers swept the Golden Eagles to even their record to 2-2.

"I was really impressed with the focus and attention to detail the team had today. Our focus has been to work on the little things and make improvements as the match goes on," Tigers coach Ryan Wallace said.

In singles, the Tigers got wins from Donovan Hendrickson, Cobe Betz, Caleb Cox and Luke Granger, with Granger earning his first varsity win 6-4, 6-0.

In doubles, the teams of Gavin Baker and Josh Fox, Brennan MacKay and Ashton Kaopua, and Ian Miller and L.J. DeGloria won.