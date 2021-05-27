Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

St. Louis Cardinals' Mike Shildt tossed for arguing after Giovanny Gallegos ordered to switch caps

By Jesse Rogers
ESPN
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- Giovanny Gallegos came in to a sticky situation, with the St. Louis Cardinals clinging to a one-run lead and two on in the seventh inning. It quickly became a heated one. Umpire Joe West ordered him to switch caps because there apparently was sunscreen on the bill. Manager...

www.espn.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Dan Bellino
Person
Joe Louis
Person
Mike Shildt
Person
Giovanny Gallegos
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Games#The St Louis Cardinals#The Chicago White Sox#Major League Baseball#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Revisiting the Nolan Arenado trade

Nolan Arenado went from the Colorado Rockies to the St. Louis Cardinals on Feb. 1 in a deal that not only cost the Rockies their All Star third baseman plus his 2021 salary but also Colorado’s general manager. The Rockies parted ways with Jeff Bridich in April in an obvious fallout from both the trade and Bridich’s handling of Arenado.
MLBallfans.co

What Paul DeJong’s return means for the St. Louis Cardinals

Paul DeJong is back for the St. Louis Cardinals, which should boost the offense. But if he struggles, the team should explore upgrades. The St. Louis Cardinals are dealing with injuries – a lot of them – and the direct result has been a dip in performance. They are 32-30 and 2-8 in their last 10 games, falling to third place and three games back in the National League Central.
MLBoklahoman.com

Cleveland Indians at St. Louis Cardinals odds, picks and prediction

The Cleveland Indians (32-26) and St. Louis Cardinals (31-30) play the finale of a two-game interleague set at Busch Stadium with an 8:15 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Indians vs. Cardinals odds with MLB picks and predictions. RHP Jean Carlos Mejia is the projected...
Vacaville, CADaily Republic

Wood alum gets bird’s-eye view of St. Louis Cardinals

VACAVILLE — Katie Woo might have trouble connecting on a major league curveball like most of us, but she has no problem connecting with baseball fans thanks to her quick Twitter thumbs and ability to pound out game stories and features in no time at all. The 2014 Will C....
MLBsemoball.com

Cardinal Report, June 4: Shildt not panicking after mediocre trip

St. Louis Cardinals manager Mike Shildt knew the recent part of his team’s schedule would be the toughest part of this young season. His team took one game from the Chicago White Sox, three from the National League West cellar-dwelling Arizona Diamondbacks, and lost two of three to the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLBCBS Sports

St. Louis Cardinals

Sosa started at second base in Monday's win over the Marlins, going 2-for-4 with an RBI single. Sosa was in the starting nine for the first time since Paul DeJong's return from the injured list, and he commemorated the occasion by churning out his second multi-hit effort in his last three starts. The versatile 25-year-old doesn't offer much pop, but he does now have a solid .268 average and elite .360 on-base percentage across 111 plate appearances.
MLBViva El Birdos

The St. Louis Cardinals should respectfully defeat Cleveland’s baseball team

Starting Tuesday, June 8 at 7:15 pm CT through Wednesday June 9 at 7:15 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will host Cleveland for a two-game series. No sugar-coating it: Cardinals have had a terrible June so far. They have fallen back into third place in the National League Central behind the second-place Chicago Cubs and 2.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers. In the month of June the Cardinals have gone 1-5 so far, dropping five-straight games and were swept in four games by the Cincinnati Reds. In their last ten games they are 3-7. Cleveland sits at second place in the American League Central, four games behind the leading Chicago White Sox. Cleveland has had mixed results against the NL Central so far; they defeated the Cubs in both games of their matchup, but are 2-3 against the Reds. In their last ten games they went 5-5, but are coming off a series loss to the Baltimore Orioles. Both teams are hoping to chase down the teams in front of them and will be looking to bounce back after some recent struggles. Should be fun!
MLBchatsports.com

St. Louis Cardinals: Encouraging signs from Arenado, Goldschmidt

MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 07: Paul Goldschmidt #46 and Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals celebrate after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on April 07, 2021 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images) The big bats for the St. Louis Cardinals showed signs of improvement...
MLBCBS Sports

Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Earns fourth win

Gallegos (4-1) earned the win in relief Monday against the Marlins after tossing a scoreless inning. He didn't record a strikeout and didn't give up a hit or a walk. Gallegos has recorded three straight scoreless appearances out of the bullpen and seems to be leaving behind a rough stretch between May 27 and June 1 in which he allowed three earned runs across three outings. Despite that poor run a few weeks ago, Gallegos still owns a strong 2.21 ERA across 36.2 innings on the season.
MLBchatsports.com

Celebrate the 4th of July with a new St. Louis Cardinals hat

MLB’s 4th of July 2021 hats look great. When the grills are fired up and you settle down to watch the game, make sure you’ve got the same gear that the St. Louis Cardinals are wearing on the diamond. There are multiple styles available – which we’ve highlighted below. So...
MLBArkansas Online

Molina's single in 9th lifts Cardinals past Marlins

ST. LOUIS -- Yadier Molina grounded an RBI single down the third-base line in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals edged the Miami Marlins 1-0 Wednesday to sweep the season series. Molina's eighth career regular-season walk-off hit came with one out and sent Miami to its fourth consecutive...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals have Nolan Gorman question

Nolan Gorman has been on fire at Double-A over the past week. The St. Louis Cardinals‘ top prospect has seven homers and 12 RBI over his past five games, including a three home run barrage on Saturday. Based on his recent output, Gorman may not be long for the Springfield Cardinals.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Miami Marlins vs St Louis Cardinals 6/16/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The third match between the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals will be held at the Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at 1:15 PM EDT. The Marlins are coming into this match with three straight defeats. The team has lost two meetings with the Cardinals so far and the recent match earned them a score of 1-2. Miami delivered 1 run, 3 hits, and 1 RBI in the game. Starling Marte scored the only point in the 3rd inning. Miami ranks 5th in the NL East standings with a 29-38 record.