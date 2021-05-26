newsbreak-logo
Oregon State

Oregon bill allowing college athletes to be compensated for use of names and images moves to Senate floor

By The Oregonian
bluemountaineagle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM — Two amendments to proposed state legislation to permit college athletes in Oregon to be compensated for their name, image and likeness were adopted in committee and the bill has been sent to the Senate floor with a recommendation to pass it. Senate Bill 5, which permits college athletes...

