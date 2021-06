Allaina Struve heard the news from Maggie Munson in art class but it had nothing to do with drawings or paintings: Plymouth moved up to No. 2 in the Division 3 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association’s state rankings. “I was pretty ecstatic,” Struve said. The Panthers then went out and beat Winneconne, 6-1, Tuesday to improve to 10-0. “It’s definitely exciting,” […]