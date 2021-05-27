Cancel
Tiffin, OH

Shawnee falls in softball regional

By Editorials
The Lima News
The Lima News
 23 days ago
Mansfield Madison’s Emily Nolan is able to get to home plate before Shawnee’s Carmi Winegardner can apply the tag during a Wednesday Division II regional semifinal at Tiffin University. See more softball photos at LimaScores.com. Richard Parrish | The Lima News

TIFFIN — The first inning of Mansfield Madison’s 9-8 win over Shawnee in a Division II regional softball semifinal at Tiffin University on Wednesday was a preview of what was to come.

This was a game that belonged to the hitters, right down to the last swing of the bat.

It went back and forth with the lead changing hands three times before Madison won in the bottom of the seventh inning when its No. 9 hitter, Paige Mowry, doubled in the winning run.

“It was a tough one,” Shawnee coach Eric Truxal said. Madison coach Tim Niswander saluted the offensive show put on by both teams.

“They hit the ball and we hit the ball a little bit more,” Niswander said.

Madison had 16 hits and scored in every inning but the fourth inning. Shawnee had nine hits, including a home run and two doubles.

“They hit the ball, everyone one through nine in the lineup. We respected them. They’re just a hitting team,” Truxal said.

Shawnee jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning when it sent eight hitters to the plate.

Shalon McNeal bunted for a hit. Carmi Winegardner doubled to score her. Kaylee Grant singled. Allie Hutchins’ ground out scored pinch-runner Kelly Cooper and Payton Modschiedler’s double drove in Grant for a 3-0 lead.

Madison answered with two runs in the bottom of the first and tied the game at 3-3 in the second inning. Shawnee regained the lead at 4-3 in the top of the third inning but Madison went up 5-4 in the bottom of that inning.

The Indians had a two-run lead at 7-5 in the fifth inning when Modschiedler singled to score one run and the next batter, Haylee Wurm, drove in two runs with a single.

Winegardner’s long home run to centerfield in the sixth inning, the first of her career, put Shawnee in front 8-6.

But Madison tied the game again in the bottom of the sixth inning, a half-inning that included two Shawnee errors and another misplay that did not count as an error.

“I can’t be more proud of the fight we showed,” Truxal said. “The fight in our girls is unmatched. They just keep coming and digging and clawing. For that, I’m very proud. That makes me proud as a coach, knowing they’re always going to give everything they’ve got.

“Every player in the order probably stepped up and produced more than we were expecting at the start of the season. It’s a team that has improved more than any team I’ve ever had,” he said.

Shawnee finished its season 21-9. Mansfield Madison is 17-14 and will play Keystone in Saturday’s championship game.

Keystone defeated Wauseon 8-2 in Wednesday’s second game at Tiffin. Keystone has outscored its four tournament opponents 50-3.

Reach Jim Naveau at 567-242-0414.

