Congressman David Trone (MD-06) announced that he secured a historic $883,574 investment for broadband expansion in Garrett County as a part of the FY 2022 Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies funding bill. The Garrett County Broadband Expansion Project will ensure that 270 households, 24 farms, and 17 businesses from Route 135 at Mountain Lake Park, Maryland to Bloomington, Maryland receive high-speed internet. The bill will be considered by the Appropriations Committee in the coming weeks and then head to the House floor for a vote before August.