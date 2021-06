SCHENECTADY - City detectives said Wednesday night they were investigating a possible abduction in the area. Detectives said they received third-party information that a Cassandra Thompson, 26, is being held against her will. She is 5-foot-6 and weighs about 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, lives in Troy, and may be with a man known only as “Pops,” police said in a statement Wednesday night.