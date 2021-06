The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking public input on rapid-response plans intended to contain zebra and quagga mussels if they’re discovered Wyoming waters. The department is developing plans for fast action at 22 lakes and reservoirs in the state, including Glendo Reservoir and Wheatland Reservoir No. 3. Plans and an online feedback form are available at wgfd.wyo.gov/fishing-and-boating/aquatic-invasive-species-prevention/AIS-rapid-response-plans. The department is accepting public comment through Sunday. If invasive mussels are discovered in a Wyoming body of water, AIS management plans would shift to preventing their spread any further through strategies such as limiting access points and relocating check stations. Wyoming is one of six contiguous states where the mussels haven’t been found.