It’s official: Austin has gone green… not to mention black and white. It’s been tough to ignore the growing legions of footie fans decked out in YETI-branded jerseys lately as everyone gears up for the biggest event of the sporting calendar year: The grand opening of the sparkling new Q2 Stadium, home to our very own Austin FC. And it’s coming in hot. First, the palatial arena hosts a warm-up of sorts on June 16 with an international friendly between the uber-famous and uber-talented US Women’s National Team and Nigeria before kicking off Austin FC’s home opener against the mighty San Jose Earthquakes on June 19 (yep, just in time for Father’s Day—hint, hint).