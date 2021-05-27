Cancel
Rare 2020 Ford GT MK II Just Sold For An Astonishing $1.87 Million

Carscoops
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust 45 examples of the 2020 Ford GT MK II have been built and over the weekend, one example sold for an extraordinary $1.87 million. Prior to the sales event hosted by Mecum Auctions, this GT MK II was expected to sell for between $1.6 million and $1.7 million. Evidently, there was a bidder that really wanted the car and was willing to pay even more for it. The GT MK II carried a stick price of $1.2 million and isn’t subject to the two-year re-sale restriction of the road-going GT. As such, the car’s original owner has walked away with a very handsome profit.

