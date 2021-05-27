Rare 2020 Ford GT MK II Just Sold For An Astonishing $1.87 Million

From the very beginning, Ford trucks have been proven workhorses but today these machines make for quite the classic collectible. Heading into its fifth generation, the Ford F100 took a big stride forward to a time where the market for trucks became more diverse. With more comfortable offerings, no longer were trucks simply dedicated work vehicles. Among the most popular seen on the road in the early 1970s, the F100 was a well optioned truck for the time, opening up the market to consumers using them as personal vehicles. Still, the trucks capabilities could not be ignored and whether they were originally purchased new for hauling goods to and from the job site or just to get around, many at some point or another joined the growing American workforce.