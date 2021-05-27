Rare 2020 Ford GT MK II Just Sold For An Astonishing $1.87 Million
Just 45 examples of the 2020 Ford GT MK II have been built and over the weekend, one example sold for an extraordinary $1.87 million. Prior to the sales event hosted by Mecum Auctions, this GT MK II was expected to sell for between $1.6 million and $1.7 million. Evidently, there was a bidder that really wanted the car and was willing to pay even more for it. The GT MK II carried a stick price of $1.2 million and isn’t subject to the two-year re-sale restriction of the road-going GT. As such, the car’s original owner has walked away with a very handsome profit.www.carscoops.com