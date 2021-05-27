10 Things You Didn’t Know about Azita Ghanizada

Azita Ghanizada is an actress who has been taking on roles since 2004. Many of her roles are memorable in terms of how well she portrayed each character as well as because she was on hit shows. She’s been part of the “General Hospital Night Shift,” series, and she’s been a guest star on some of primetime’s biggest shows. She’s also a movie star who has been in seven films since 2004, and she is not looking to slow down at all. She’s someone worth getting to know better, so here we go.