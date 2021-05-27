Cancel
Montana State

Challenges to Montana campus carry bill headed for District Court

By Seaborn Larson
ravallirepublic.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montana Supreme Court dismissed two petitions Wednesday seeking the court's stay on a new law allowing concealed carry on college campuses that goes into effect next week. The separate orders issued Wednesday state the two petitions filed last week, which requested the Supreme Court take the legal challenges on an emergency basis, failed to establish an emergency that could not be first handled in District Court.

ravallirepublic.com
