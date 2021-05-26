Chugwater student graduates with two degrees in one year

CHUGWATER – Local Chugwater student Sabryna Schaffer graduates with two Associates degrees just one year after graduating high school. In April of 2018 Schaffer was a sophomore in high school and went before the Platte County School District No. 1 board of trustees and asked to be allowed to graduate a year early so she could start college sooner. They were less than supportive with one trustee stating that she was too young and inexperienced to handle college. The board suggested she take the ACT and come back before them after receiving the score.