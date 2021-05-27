Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Pitt lawyers say judge ordered change to Jolie custody deal

By GABRIEL BOUYS
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V8RFC_0aCb95Yc00
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt -- given the celebrity moniker "Brangelina" -- wed in France in 2014 years ago, but had been a couple since 2004 after starring as married assassins in "Mr and Mrs Smith" /AFP/File

A California judge ruled that a custody order concerning Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children must be modified in his favor, according to court documents filed by the "Fight Club" actor's lawyers.

Superstars Pitt and Jolie, who have six children and were once Hollywood's highest profile couple, formally divorced two years ago but have remained locked in a private court battle since.

The pair announced in 2018 they had reached an amicable settlement over the children -- three biological and three adopted -- which appears to have unraveled.

Documents filed by Pitt's attorneys at a California appeals court seen by AFP claim a privately appointed judge made a "tentative ruling" in which he found "the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt's request."

The papers also claim that the judge found Jolie's "testimony lacked credibility in many important areas" and that her bid to challenge the new custody proceedings would "work grave harm upon the children, who will be further denied permanence and stability."

Jolie, 45, is attempting to have the judge dismissed from the divorce case.

The terms of the pair's original childcare agreement were never publicly revealed, but US entertainment media has widely reported that Pitt has been seeking equal custody, while Jolie sought sole custody.

A source told AFP on Wednesday that the judge's recent ruling "modified the customary order to significantly increase his time with the kids," although that could not be verified as the order -- which is not final -- is under seal.

Pitt, now 57, was accused of striking one of his children during a flight from France to Los Angeles shortly before Jolie filed for divorce, but was later cleared by the FBI and social workers.

"The recent decision in the custody matter is a tentative one ... we are a long way from a final resolution of anything," a source close to the issue told AFP.

"Angelina believes that she and the children have been denied a fair trial and will continue to seek the best solution for the children and their well being," the source said.

The A-listers -- given the celebrity moniker "Brangelina" -- wed in France in 2014, but had been a couple since 2004 after starring as married assassins in "Mr and Mrs Smith."

AFP

AFP

19K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jolie
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Fbi#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Family RelationshipsOk Magazine

Hollywood's Most Famous Family! A Look Back At Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt's Kids Through The Years — Photos

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children have grown up right before our eyes. When the two got together back in 2005, it was clear that they wanted a big family. Along with Maddox, 19, whom Jolie adopted on her own in 2002, and Zahara, 16, whom she adopted in 2005, the two adopted Pax, 17, together, and then had biological daughter Shiloh, 15 and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12, becoming the most notorious family in Hollywood.
RelationshipsPosted by
The Independent

Angelina Jolie will reportedly appeal custody decision in divorce from Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is reportedly pushing back against the decision to grant Brad Pitt joint custody of their six children.According toUs Weekly, court records indicate that the onetime celebrity power couple have a hearing set for 9 July where the Maleficent actor’s appeal will be heard by a three-justice panel. Attorneys for both Jolie and Pitt will also be given time to present their arguments.In May, a judge ruled in favour of Pitt to share joint custody despite Jolie’s previous claims of alleged domestic violence. At the time, Jolie accused the court of refusing to hear “evidence relevant to the...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Brad Pitt And Angelina Jolie's Custody Case Isn't Over Just Yet

Although Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s custody battle reached a decision just a couple weeks ago following months in court, it’s not over yet. The decision fell in Brad Pitt’s favor, with the Once Upon a Time In Hollywood actor being given his 50/50 custody of the actors’ six children. And Jolie will fight back against the decision with an appeal set for next month.
CelebritiesThe Sun US

Do Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have biological kids?

BRAD Pitt and Angelina Jolie raised six children together over the course of their marriage. The former golden couple of Hollywood split in 2016 after 12 years together, with the Tomb Raider actress citing “irreconcilable differences” on the divorce papers. Do Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have biological kids?. Angelina...
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Angelina Jolie turns years in the middle of a fierce battle with Brad Pitt for her children

Angelina Jolie could be celebrating because this friday turns 46 become one of the most famous actresses on the planet. However, his present time is far from ideal because he is going through a difficult personal moment: is in the middle of a strong conflict with her ex-husband Brad Pitt over the possession of their children.Review how she got into her difficult situation and who her children are!
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Millie Bobby Brown, close to one of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s children

In the world of entertainment, it is very easy for celebrities to connect, either because they participated in the same project or because they met on a red carpet or another major event. Something similar would be happening with Millie Bobby Brown, and not precisely with direct celebrities, but with their eyes. Apparently, the 17-year-old actress has a special connection with one of the children of Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie.
RelationshipsPosted by
CinemaBlend

More Rumors About Brad Pitt's Love Life Are Swirling After Landing Joint Custody In Divorce Case Against Angelina Jolie

As the high-profile divorce proceedings and subsequent custody battles continue between A-list Hollywood royalty Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, rumors also have managed to swirl regarding Pitt’s allegedly active dating profile. Following up on the news that Pitt secured joint custody of his and Jolie’s children thanks to a favorable court ruling, reports now link the Fight Club star to an actress he reportedly met while working the awards circuit, Andra Day.
Celebritiesnbnews24.com

Angelina Jolie Says 3 Kids Asked To Testify In Brad Pitt Case: Report

Angelina Jolie claimed in court docket paperwork that three of her youngsters requested to testify in opposition to their dad, Brad Pitt, of their custody battle. Jolie made the declare in a doc her legal professionals filed in December 2020, months earlier than Pitt received a tentative ruling granting him 50-50 bodily and authorized custody of his 5 minor youngsters with the “Eternals” star following a five-year authorized battle. Pitt and Jolie share six youngsters: Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12.