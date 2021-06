Paul Pierce wants to see The Association change how it puts together its All-NBA teams. Pierce’s call for adjustments comes on the heels of Jayson Tatum, as well as Donovan Mitchell, not cracking any of the three teams. Tatum, an All-NBA third-teamer last season, has a more-than-fair gripe. The Celtics star actually received more votes (69) than Kyrie Irving (61), who was placed on the third team, but since he was eligible as both a forward and a guard in the voting, Tatum ultimately was assigned with the position for which he received the most votes. The final forward spot went to Paul George (89 votes).