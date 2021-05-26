Cancel
Cugir Micro Draco: When Small Isn’t Small Enough

By Adam Borisenko
gundigest.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cugir Micro Draco, with its 6.25-inch-long barrel, is the smallest AK pistol on the market. Made in Cugir, Romania, it is of the same quality as its bigger brothers. As far as imported AKs go, Cugir has a reputation for solidly built, no-frills, military-grade Kalashnikovs, and the Micro Draco is no exception. When you pop off the dust cover, you’ll find almost all the same guts as you would inside a standard WASR (Cugir full-sized AK), including the chrome-lined barrel. This means that reliability and durability should be non-issues with the Micro Draco as well. The Micro Draco was derived from the standard Draco which was based on the Romanian military PM md.90 short rifle. There is no military equivalent model of the pistol, as it was built from the ground up purely as a commercial export.

