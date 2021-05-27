SRPD Make Additional Arrests in Pig’s Blood Vandalism Case
Santa Rosa Police Department Property Crime Detectives have continued to investigate the two incidents where suspected pig’s blood was used to vandalize a residence and an art sculpture. On Tuesday evening, officers conducted surveillance in the 600 block of Healdsburg Avenue in Santa Rosa. Officers noticed Christina Henry and Colin Metcalfe get into a vehicle, outside the residence. Both Henry and Metcalfe are suspects in the on-going investigations.www.northbaybiz.com