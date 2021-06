For many vegan entrepreneurs, ABC’s hit reality show, Shark Tank, has become more than just a source of entertainment—it’s a significant source of income. Thanks to vegan-friendly “Sharks” such as billionaire investor Mark Cuban, the deals made on this show have been pivotal to these plant-based endeavors. Even those who walked away from a deal have benefited from the show’s exposure, such as that of vegan fried chicken sensation Atlas Monroe. Based on a significant amount of binge-watching and interviews with these vegan companies, plus Cuban himself, here are the 13 best vegan Shark Tank deals of all time.