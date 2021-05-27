Conservatives dig-in on claims of indoctrination, after BSU investigation reveals no wrongdoing
BOISE — In March, when Boise State University announced it was suspending dozens of diversity courses after receiving a complaint that a professor shamed a student for being white, state Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, posted on Facebook that the move amounted to an admission of "systemic Social Justice/Critical Race Theory problems on campus and how some students are being targeted."