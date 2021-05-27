Cancel
Mankato, MN

Kiwanis Holiday Lights set to return for 2021 holiday season

By Bernadette Heier
KEYC
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Summer may just be kicking off, but preparations are already underway for the return of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display. With last year’s light show canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik says he is excited to bring the light show back to Sibley Park for its 10th year, adding that the organization has been busy revamping old pieces and creating new ones.

www.keyc.com
