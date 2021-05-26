Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Made in America is coming back to the Parkway this Labor Day weekend

By Afea Tucker TRIBUNE CORRESPONDENT
phillytrib.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJay Z’s Made in America festival will return to the Philadelphia Benjamin Franklin Parkway for its 10th year this Labor Day weekend. “We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments,” stated Jay-Z. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”

www.phillytrib.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Society
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Benjamin Franklin
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Lizzo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Music History#Made In America#On This Day#Cause Village#Roc Nation#The Reform Alliance#Cardi B And#Parkway#Concert Event#Tickets#Music Lovers#Outdoors#Incredible Memories#Honors Artists#Time#Chart Topping Hits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Society
News Break
ACLU
Related
Philadelphia, PAPhillyBite

Where to Celebrate Philly Pride Month

Philadelphia Celebrates Pride Month - Philly Gay Pride Events. Please stay tuned as I will be sending dozens of events from clients in the coming days. I have also extended a free offer to many charities and struggling LGBTQ-owned businesses to help them bring the Philly Pride back despite the Pandemic. As a very out and proud member of the gay community, I believe it is up to everyone to get the Pride back and not let the Pandemic take it away.
Philadelphia, PAgenerocity.org

It’s (almost) time to mix it up at Philly Pours

This guest column was written by Torrina Bennett-Michael, director of development at Resources for Human Development. Philly Pours — the annual food and beverage event that helps raise funds for Resources for Human Development‘s programs, which help tens of thousands of people — will take place on June 23, and it is as important now than ever.
Philadelphia, PAthedp.com

Urooba Abid | Love your neighbors, and strangers too

At the heart of Penn’s campus, distanced from the array of academic buildings, sits a statue reading the most valuable lesson Penn can impart on its students: love. Last year, as I contemplated the meaning of the pandemic at its peak, I picked up “Man’s Search for Meaning,” by Viktor Frankl. In the book, Frankl, a psychiatrist and holocaust survivor, spends a considerable amount of time discussing love and its role in giving life purpose. At the pit of suffering, Frankl realized a core tenet, that “the salvation of man is through love and in love.” He conveys that through love, we forget ourselves, finding meaning through giving ourselves to another cause.
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
WHYY

Quiara Alegria Hudes’ memoir ‘My Broken Language’

Pulitzer-prize winning playwright QUIARA ALEGRIA HUDES grew up in West Philadelphia in a Puerto Rican and Jewish family. At home and in her neighborhood she juggled three languages – Spanish, English and Spanglish – and her Latino and white identities. In her new memoir My Broken Language, she talks about finding her voice in the sea of languages, the powerful women in her family that inspired her, and her path to writing. We’ll also talk with Hudes about her collaboration with Lin Manuel Miranda on the Tony-winning musical “In the Heights.” The film adaptation comes out next month.
Pennsylvania StateWGAL

Pennsylvania increases capacity limits for indoor, outdoor events

LANCASTER, Pa. — Capacity can be increased at indoor and outdoor events and gatherings in Pennsylvania. The maximum occupancy for indoor events is now 50% and 75% for outdoor events. Those new limits went into effect at 12:01 a.m. Monday. Fairs, festivals, concerts, business meetings, conferences and receptions will all...