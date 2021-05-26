Made in America is coming back to the Parkway this Labor Day weekend
Jay Z’s Made in America festival will return to the Philadelphia Benjamin Franklin Parkway for its 10th year this Labor Day weekend. “We are thrilled to announce Made in America 2021 on the legendary Benjamin Franklin Parkway. This year will be like no other, as Made In America celebrates 10 years of music history making moments,” stated Jay-Z. “The artists’ performances will be even bigger and Cause Village will host a wider range of amazing philanthropic organizations. We look forward to sharing incredible memories with our festival attendees and the city of Philadelphia.”www.phillytrib.com