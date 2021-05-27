Flood Warning issued for Bryan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 04:07:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. OKC013-270915- /O.EXT.KOUN.FL.W.0017.000000T0000Z-210527T0907Z/ /BLUO2.1.ER.210526T0356Z.210526T1630Z.210527T0307Z.NO/ 751 PM CDT Wed May 26 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tonight... The Flood Warning continues for the Blue River near Blue. * Until late tonight. * At 6:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 29.1 feet. * Flood stage is 28.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:30 PM CDT Wednesday was 29.7 feet. * Forecast...The Blue River is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue to fall. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Farmlands are briefly flooded along the river... from central Bryan County to the confluence with the Red River. Inflows from local streams could cause higher stages in their common flood plain. Property in low-lying fields could be isolated. Target Area: Bryan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Blue River near Blue affecting Bryan County.