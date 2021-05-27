Cancel
Hancock County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. For the Lower Pearl River...including Bogalusa, Pearl River...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 14.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 14.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp are inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank.

alerts.weather.gov
