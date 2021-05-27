Flood Warning issued for Pushmataha by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Pushmataha The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Oklahoma Kiamichi River near Antlers affecting Pushmataha County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning The Flood Warning continues for the Kiamichi River near Antlers. * Until tomorrow morning. * At 2:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 26.7 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring but the river is falling. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling and remain below flood stage. * Impact...At 27.0 feet, minor flooding occurs along the west bank of the Kiamichi River near Moyers. Campers should move to higher ground.