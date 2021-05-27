Severe Weather Statement issued for Furnas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 01:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Furnas THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WESTERN FURNAS COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has rapidly weakened below severe limits as it has approached the western edge of Furnas County, and no longer appears to pose an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for south central Nebraska.