Hydrologic Outlook issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 06:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a Hydrologic Outlook for the following rivers Mill Creek in Washington County at Washington This hydrologic outlook is based on the forecast rainfall for the next 24 hours and estimated runoff from earlier rainfall. Crests may vary if actual rainfall or runoff is greater or less than anticipated. Location: Mill Creek in Washington County at Washington Flood stage: 18.0 feet Latest stage: 8.1 feet at 7 AM Wednesday Maximum Forecast Stage: 19.8 feet at 7 PM Thursday May 27 Later statements, possibly warnings, may be issued as additional information becomes available.