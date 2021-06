Though it’s predominantly associated with adults, stroke does not discriminate based on age and can potentially affect children. The American Stroke Association notes that, while stroke is most common among the elderly, strokes also occur in toddlers, children and teenagers. According to the ASA, signs of stroke are often missed in children and teens because of a general lack of awareness that stroke can affect them. That’s in spite of the fact that stroke is among the top 10 causes of death in children in the United States.