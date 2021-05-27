Knicks fans chant ‘Trae Young’s balding’ during Game 2 (Video)

When I watch Trae Young play basketball, I can actually feel bile rise in my throat. Man, he drives me crazy. It’s not just the fouls, although of course if you’re looking for a reason to dislike Trae, his halting, sudden-leap-into-a-defender-then-slingshot-away-as-if-wronged-on-some-sort-of-molecular-level appeals are a consistently justifiable one. (They are both infuriating and worrisome, in their success, that this otherwise glorious game to watch is maybe a little bit broken.) Young has the confident self-regard of a true villain, one who draws his energy from crowds who hate him, who seems to love nothing more than silencing 15,000 people who have been screaming at him for three hours. He plays the emotions of Crowd like a wrestling hype man, forever maximizing every moment of cheap heat. He’s great with the home crowd too: I saw his ritualistic destruction of my Knicks in Atlanta last week, and when the (loud, and underrated) State Farm Arena began chanting “Fuck the Knicks,” in response to Madison Square Garden’s “Fuck Trae Young,” his eyes got big and his mouth got wide and he clapped along and cheered them on and looked for all the world like a guy having the absolute time of his life.