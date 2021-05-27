Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Knicks fans chant ‘Trae Young’s balding’ during Game 2 (Video)

By Scott Rogust
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young hit the game-winning shot on Sunday, New York Knicks fans began booing him ahead of Game 2 … and then got a ruthless chant going. It’s been a while since the New York Knicks have a certified villain to boo in playoff games. That distinction used to be held by Hall-of-Famers Michael Jordan and Reggie Miller. Now, the title belongs to Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young, who shushed the crowd following his Game 1-winning layup.

fansided.com
FanSided

FanSided

99K+
Followers
286K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Reggie Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Playoff Games#The New York Knicks#Hall Of Famers#The New Yorker#Msg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAheartlandcollegesports.com

Trae Young’s NBA Playoffs Debut A Social Media Event

Trae Young’s NBA playoff debut has been, by far, the most social media-worthy part of the NBA playoffs as the Atlanta Hawks face the Philadelphia 76ers in round two on Sunday. Young — who played one year at Oklahoma before moving on to the NBA — led the Atlanta Hawks...
NBADaily News

3 things for Sixers fans to know about Trae Young and Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young put on a show in the Big Apple. The Hawks’ third-year point guard became the second visiting player to score 30 points in three consecutive playoff games at Madison Square Garden while leading Atlanta to a 4-1 first-round series victory over the Knicks. The other is Michael Jordan.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Trae Young’s Game 1 Performance

The Atlanta Hawks stole Game 1 against the 76ers in Philadelphia this afternoon, thanks in large part to who else but point guard Trae Young. Young scored 35 points and dished out 10 assists in 39 minutes, helping Atlanta build up a 20-point halftime lead on the way to a 128-124 victory. Young’s bold alley-oop to John Collins in the final minute helped put the finishing touches on the W.
NBAPosted by
GQMagazine

Trae Young Is a Supervillain

When I watch Trae Young play basketball, I can actually feel bile rise in my throat. Man, he drives me crazy. It’s not just the fouls, although of course if you’re looking for a reason to dislike Trae, his halting, sudden-leap-into-a-defender-then-slingshot-away-as-if-wronged-on-some-sort-of-molecular-level appeals are a consistently justifiable one. (They are both infuriating and worrisome, in their success, that this otherwise glorious game to watch is maybe a little bit broken.) Young has the confident self-regard of a true villain, one who draws his energy from crowds who hate him, who seems to love nothing more than silencing 15,000 people who have been screaming at him for three hours. He plays the emotions of Crowd like a wrestling hype man, forever maximizing every moment of cheap heat. He’s great with the home crowd too: I saw his ritualistic destruction of my Knicks in Atlanta last week, and when the (loud, and underrated) State Farm Arena began chanting “Fuck the Knicks,” in response to Madison Square Garden’s “Fuck Trae Young,” his eyes got big and his mouth got wide and he clapped along and cheered them on and looked for all the world like a guy having the absolute time of his life.
NBAYardbarker

Dwight Howard Sends Message to Trae Young About Sixers Fans

Atlanta Hawks superstar Trae Young fired up his first NBA Playoff series a couple of weeks ago against the New York Knicks. As the young sharpshooter took the floor at Madison Square Garden in New York City, he experienced perhaps the most hostile environment in his entire career. During Game...
NBAPosted by
Detroit Sports Nation

Atlanta’s Trae Young joins elite NBA company

The Atlanta Hawks are off and running in their second round series against the Philadelphia 76ers, winning in Philly this afternoon by a 128-124 final score. But it was once again the performance of young phenom Trae Young that has everyone talking. Not only did he become the first player...
NBAYardbarker

Simmons Hopes to be More Physical on Trae Young in Game 2

It's not easy to guard a player of Trae Young's caliber. No matter who the defender is, the Atlanta Hawks star will find ways to make the matchup extremely difficult. Many assumed Sixers head coach Doc Rivers would assign one of his top two perimeter defenders in Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle to guard Young, but Rivers instead rolled with Danny Green on the young star for most of the first half on Sunday.
NBAhotnewhiphop.com

Joel Embiid & Trae Young Engage In Phenomenal Game 1 Battle

Coming into this second round series between the Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers, it seemed like the 76ers were heavy favorites. There was some uncertainty as to whether or not Embiid would be able to play although eventually, that was all quelled when it was revealed today that Embiid would be good to go for Game 1.
NBABleacher Report

Hawks' Trae Young: Negative Comments from Fans in Knicks Series a Sign of 'Respect'

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young took it as a badge of honor that he became a hated figure in Madison Square Garden during the team's playoff series against the New York Knicks. Appearing on V103's The Big Tigger Morning Show (starts at 1:10 mark), Young called the booing and negative comments he heard from Knicks fans "a sign of respect."
NBAphillyvoice.com

Sixers focused on defensive adjustments to slow down Trae Young in Game 2

You don't have to grind the tape to see exactly what went wrong for Philadelphia in Sunday's Game 1 defeat. Atlanta's Trae Young did whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted in the opening 24 minutes, carving Philadelphia up en route to 35 points, 10 assists, and the victory over the Sixers. Figure out a way to slow down Young, and you go a long way toward evening the series before it moves to Atlanta later this week.
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Game 2 Adjustment: How the Sixers Tried to “Flatten Out” Trae Young

One of the big storylines going in Sixers/Hawks Game 2 was defending Trae Young, and Doc Rivers made the assumed switch, putting Ben Simmons on the Atlanta guard and moving Danny Green to Bogdan Bogdanovic instead. Within that adjustment was another adjustment, like a basketball version of the movie Inception,...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

VIDEO: Hawks star Trae Young’s savage gesture to NBA referee after Joel Embiid foul call

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young is not afraid of speaking his mind and, well, criticizing officials in their face when he sees something wrong. That is exactly what happened when Young did not agree with a foul call on Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. Late in the fourth quarter of Game 3 between the Hawks […] The post VIDEO: Hawks star Trae Young’s savage gesture to NBA referee after Joel Embiid foul call appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosting and Toasting

Which remaining playoff team(s) should Knicks fans root for?

It’s been a long, long time since the Knicks played a season chock full of as much intrigue as this one. It took a while to get comfortable with them winning in the first place; once that was established, there were weeks and weeks of jostling for seeding up to the very last game of the year. The playoffs were a disappointing though nevertheless dramatic quintet. So now what? You got eight teams left and don’t really care a whit about any of ‘em. How do you know how to watch now?