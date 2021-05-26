June 16 conservation chat to focus on cover crops & carbon credits
ASHLAND — The agricultural landscape is changing -- both literally and figuratively -- but interseeding cover crops can help farmers make the most of those changes. Not only do cover crops protect farm fields from physical erosion and gully formation, but they can also provide one more tool in the arsenal when it comes to capturing and sequestering carbon. And that can pay significant dividends for producers are carbon trading markets move into Ohio.www.ashlandsource.com