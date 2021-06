The sweetness of sun-dried tomatoes with the savory saltiness of sausage is one of my absolute favorite combinations in the world. When earthy mushrooms are thrown in too, it’s a whole flavor party going on and I’m here for it. All of those ingredients were tossed with my handmade orecchiette, which just took it to the next level. That link to my post on making the homemade orecchiette will give you all of the info. You can make it ahead if you wish so that it’s ready to go when you need it. If making homemade pasta isn’t your game though, or you want this on the table with no fuss at all, boxed orecchiette is just fine. Aside from making the pasta, this gorgeous dinner can be on the table in just half an hour!