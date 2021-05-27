Cancel
Browns: With salary cap going up in 2022, team should spend now

By Chad Porto
Cover picture for the articleThe Browns frugality has just paid off with a raised salary cap in 2022. The Browns are one of the best financially sound teams in the league right now. The team has every position, apparently, solidified for the 2021 season and has no obvious glaring holes. That doesn’t mean there won’t be any, just that there aren’t any at the end of May. The one big constant complaint or critique is how the Browns are going to improve the team with high-priced free agents while retaining their own stars and still affording to make moves.

