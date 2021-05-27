Cancel
Samuel Wright, voice of Sebastian the crab in 'The Little Mermaid,' dies at 72

By Emily Langer
SFGate
 2021-05-27

Samuel Wright, an actor who supplied the calypso-inflected voice of Sebastian the crab in Disney's animated classic "The Little Mermaid" and later received a Tony Award nomination for his performance as the ill-fated Mufasa in the Broadway version of "The Lion King," died May 24 at his home in Walden, N.Y. He was 72.

www.sfgate.com
