Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Escaped tigers shot dead after killing keeper in China

By Josh K. Elliott GlobalNews.ca
fm96.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChinese authorities have gunned down a pair of tigers that killed their zookeeper and escaped early Tuesday, ending one of two big cat-related crises in the country. The tigers attacked their keeper during their morning feeding on Tuesday at a tourist attraction near Nanyang City in central Henan province, the state-run Xinhua News Agency reports. The tigers then escaped into the community while the keeper was rushed to hospital, where he later died.

fm96.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Rushed To Hospital#Police Encounters#City Police#Xinhua News Agency#Corus Entertainment Inc#Tigers#Trap#Chinese Authorities#Central Henan Province#Separate Encounters#Cat#Hangzhou#Government Censors#Nanyang City#Public Outcry#Meat#Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
World
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Country
China
Related
AnimalsCNN

Tigers kill two zookeepers in separate China attacks

Hong Kong (CNN) — Two zookeepers have been killed by tigers this week at separate zoos in China, according to state media. In the first incident Sunday, a 55-year-old keeper surnamed Yang was mauled to death by a tiger as he cleaned its cage at a zoo in eastern Anhui province, state media reported.
PetsPosted by
CBS News

Two tigers gunned down in China's latest escaped-cat blunder

Shanghai — Two escaped tigers killed their keeper in China and were shot dead, state media reported, in the latest incident underlining the country's chaotic handling of dangerous animals. Tuesday's incident in central Henan province comes with authorities still hunting for one of three leopards that escaped in eastern China, in a separate case that shocked the public.
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Whipsnade Zoo condemned online after two escaped bears were shot dead

A zoo in Bedfordshire has faced strong criticism after it was forced to kill two brown bears which had escaped from their enclosure on Friday. The animals managed to get out of their cage in ZSL Whipsnade Zoo after strong winds caused a tree to fall to the ground, creating a ‘bridge’ between their enclosure and a neighbouring area housing wild boars. The bears then attacked a male boar.
AnimalsPosted by
Newsweek

Circus Tigers Fatally Maul Handler After Escaping Enclosure

Police in central China shot dead two circus tigers who had escaped their enclosure and fatally mauled a handler on Tuesday, in what was the country's second such incident in just three days. The big cats, believed to be mature Siberian tigers, escaped into a tourist park in Xichuan County,...
Environmenttribuneledgernews.com

21 dead after extreme weather hits ultramarathon in China

Twenty-one people died and eight were injured in a 100-kilometre cross country ultramarathon in China's north-western Gansu province due to extreme weather, state media reported on Sunday. Competitors were about 20-30 kilometres into the race, in the remote and rugged Yellow River Stone Forest in Jingtai County, when they were...
Cumberland County, NJmy9nj.com

2 dead after 14 shot at New Jersey house party

NEW JERSEY - Two people are dead and 12 other people were injured in a mass shooting at a house party in Cumberland County late Saturday night. Emergency personnel responded to reports of gunshots on the 1000 block of Commerce Street in Fairfield Twp. at about 11:50 p.m. Saturday. When...
AnimalsGephardt Daily

Bears shot and killed after escaping zoo enclosure, attacking boar

May 22 (UPI) — Two female brown bears were shot and killed after escaping their enclosure at Whipsnade Zoo in Bedfordshire, England Friday. According to a statement from the zoo’s chief curator, Malcolm Fitzpatrick, strong winds toppled a tree at the zoo Friday, causing it to fall in a way that created a “bridge” between the bears’ pen and the fence of a neighboring wild boar enclosure.
Fort Wayne, INhot1079fortwayne.com

One dead, one critical after five shot at Villages of Hanna

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Fort Wayne Police Department officials say that five people were shot early Saturday morning after some kind of disturbance broke out at the Villages of Hanna on Greene Street. Police say that four of the victims were inside their own homes when they were struck.
Jemison, ALClanton Advertiser

One dead after shots fired in Jemison

Jemison Police Department responded to a potential shots-fired call on May 31. When the suspect turned his attention to the first officer that arrived on the scene, the suspect and the officer both fired shots. According to a media release from Jemison Chief Shane Fulmer, the suspect “succumbed to his...
Volusia County, FLDaily Commercial

'This is like Bonnie and Clyde': Girl who escaped group home shot after opening fire on deputies

A 14-year-old girl who had earlier escaped from a Volusia County group home was in critical-but-stable condition after pointing a shotgun at deputies who then shot her. The girl was shot Tuesday night after she and a 12-year-old boy walked away from the Florida United Methodist Children’s Home in Enterprise, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.
AnimalsKTVZ

1 wolf shot, another struck by car after wildlife center escape

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Wildlife Science Center, located near Stacy in northeastern Anoka County, says that two wolves are now dead after four escaped from their facilities last week. However, the center reports that one of the two remaining wolves has been found. The escape happened after workers took away...
Petsledburyreporter.co.uk

Authorities on alert as elephants on 300-mile trek approach city in China

Elephants in a wandering herd in China have walked down paved roads and poked their trunks through windows as they neared a city, as authorities rushed to protect both the animals and people. It is not clear why the 15 elephants made their long trek from a nature reserve, which...
AnimalsThe Guardian

Chickens released as bait in hunt for escaped leopard in China

Residents in a Chinese city were warned to stay indoors as authorities released flocks of chickens as bait to track down a leopard that escaped from a safari park, state media have reported. The leafy lakeside city of Hangzhou has been on edge since late last week, when residents began...
Cass County, MIwirx.com

Man Dead After Being Shot By Father

The Cass County Sheriff’s Department says a man who was shot by his father during a dispute this week has died from his injuries. Deputies were called late Wednesday night after 55-year-old Russell and 29-year-old Cody Gonder got into a fight after drinking, with Cody drinking excessively. Russel was able to disarm his son and throw his weapon to the side, but Cody resumed the assault on his dad. At that point, Russell grabbed the gun and shot his son in the head. Cody was taken to Bronson Hospital in Kalamazoo in critical condition. The sheriff’s department has since been notified Cody Gonder succumbed to his injuries. The shooting remains under investigation and anyone that has information on the incident is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at (269)445-1560 or (800)462-9328.
Toledo, OHToledo Blade

Toledo woman, son escape injuries after shots fired at car

A Toledo woman and her little son escaped serious injury when a car she was driving was shot up late Tuesday in South Toledo, authorities said. Emilou Owens, 36, of the 200 block of Western Avenue, was treated for minor injuries at a McDonald’s restaurant parking lot at Broadway Street and South Avenue, where she had driven from the scene of the shooting. Her son, whose name was not released, was not hurt.
San Bernardino County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Deputy pronounced dead after being shot in Yucca Valley

UPDATE: San Bernardino County Sheriff John McMahon confirmed the deputy shot was pronounced dead at the hospital. He has been identified as Sergeant Dominic Vaca, 43. It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Sergeant Dominic Vaca. pic.twitter.com/VCqSX7YfhF— San Bernardino County Sheriff (@sbcountysheriff) June 1, 2021 Sergeant Vaca was a 17-year veteran The post Deputy pronounced dead after being shot in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Georgia Stateredvoicemedia.com

Georgia Police Officer Shot Multiple Times, Suspect Dead After Gunfight

Adel, GA. – An Adel Police Officer was shot multiple times during a gunfight early Saturday morning. The suspect was shot and killed. Authorities say that around 2:15AM Saturday, two officers with the Adel Police Department responded to the 700 block of Tony Street in reference to a stolen car. The officers saw a man, later identified as 31-year-old Steve Newsome, in the passenger seat of the car. As Newsome got out of the vehicle there was an exchange of gunfire and one officer was struck multiple times.