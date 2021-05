On May 22nd, the Texarkana area will finally be able to enjoy the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore with the grand opening slated for this Saturday morning at 11a.m. Throughout the day visitors can enjoy prepackaged food, giveaways and the chance to shop around. The Habitat for Humanity ReStore allows anyone in the community to come and shop for supplies for their homes, stores, and small projects by purchasing gently used and like new material that has been donated. The prices set for items in the store begin at 60% off for products that are almost like new, and go down as the grade of material does. All purchases go towards paying staff and helping build more houses in our community.