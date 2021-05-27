A Brand New Take On Summer Beach Dressing
In Vogue's June/July issue, Hailey Bieber delivers a new take on beach dressing. Think sand-friendly classics like caftans, espadrilles, and straw hats, and then think again! For Bieber's day at the beach, it's all about a laid-back luxury rooted in Southern California, but with hints of somewhere more far-flung. We're sensing a bit of the Caribbean, the Aeolian Islands, and even some earlier era, like, the 1990s?