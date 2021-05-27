Cancel
Retail

A Brand New Take On Summer Beach Dressing

By Rachel Besse r
Vogue Magazine
 23 days ago
Cover picture for the article

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In Vogue’s June/July issue, Hailey Bieber delivers a new take on beach dressing. Think sand-friendly classics like caftans, espadrilles, and straw hats, and then think again! For Bieber’s day at the beach, it’s all about a laid-back luxury rooted in Southern California, but with hints of somewhere more far-flung. We’re sensing a bit of the Caribbean, the Aeolian Islands, and even some earlier era, like, the 1990s?

Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.

Hailey Bieber
