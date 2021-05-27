A Brand New Take On Summer Beach Dressing

Maluma looks great in just about everything, including oddball sunglasses. His Instagram is dotted with the images of the Colombian singer in hulking transparent frames that make him look like an ’80s dad (still hot!), exaggerated square shades that look fit for an alien (still gorgeous!), as well as a rimless iteration that is reminiscent of a noughties R&B singer (we’re still in love!). But today, Maluma has launched his own pair of sunglasses with the label Quay, creating a collection of XXL frames, some of which take up half of the singer’s perfectly symmetrical face. “The whole concept of the sunglasses is that they’re Miami Vice. That eighties, nineties vintage, but with these little modern touches,” says Maluma. “And my essence, of course, is a hundred percent there.” Pricing ranges from $55 for standard sunglasses to $95 for an optical lens version.