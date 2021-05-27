Cancel
Retail

Regulators Want Chinese Banks to Stop Selling Commodity-Linked Products to Retail Investors

swfinstitute.org
 23 days ago

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission’s asked lenders in China to cease selling investment products linked to commodities futures to retail investors. Many of these commodity products have exposed retail investors to greater investment losses due to volatile commodity prices. For example, in 2020, Bank of China sold crude-oil linked investment products to retail investors who incurred losses.

www.swfinstitute.org
#Retail Investors#Commodity Prices#Chinese#Bank Of China
