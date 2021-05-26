Caramelized Fish Sauce Tuna
Reminiscent of the Vietnamese dish tép rang (tiny, dried shrimp the size of raisins caramelized in fish sauce and sugar), this remix using canned tuna achieves the same levels of umami with the addition of a smokiness that comes from charring the tuna. Both sweet and salty, this caramelized tuna dish can be served on rice, noodles, or a baguette. For a more complete meal, it can be accompanied by sautéed greens such as Vietnamese spinach, bok choy, or tatsoi.tastecooking.com