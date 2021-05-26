Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lewistown, PA

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines available

Milton Daily Standard
 12 days ago

DANVILLE — Geisinger is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The clinics are being held: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center, 116 Kerr Ave., Jersey Shore; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown.

www.standard-journal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
City
Jersey Shore, PA
City
Danville, PA
Local
Pennsylvania COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
City
Lewistown, PA
City
Pittston, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#Vaccine Doses#Pediatricians#Keystone Ave#Walk In Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccines#Pediatric Teams#Appointment#Calling#Kerr Ave
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Newswatch 16

COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.
Pennsylvania Statewtae.com

Levels of coronavirus transmission in each Pennsylvania county

PITTSBURGH — Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is providing recommendations to help Pennsylvania school districts determine instructional models during the COVID-19 pandemic. Every week, the Pennsylvania Department of Health provides an analysis showing the seven-day rate of transmission for COVID-19 in each county. Counties will be grouped into three categories: low,...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
The Morning Call

Pennsylvania coronavirus update: Fewer than 1,000 cases reported for first time since October

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 872 additional coronavirus cases Monday on top of 1,111 Sunday, totaling 1,983 over two days. Monday’s total was the first time fewer than 1,000 daily cases were added to the state’s pandemic total since 672 cases were reported Oct. 5, which was also a Monday. The two-day total is the lowest since Oct. 6. Monday also marks the Wolf’s ...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
PennLive.com

$120 million in pandemic relief awarded to Pa. restaurants: Here’s the breakdown by county

Financial relief is on the way to Pennsylvania restaurants. Hospitality related businesses in all 67 counties are receiving funding under Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program. Here in central Pennsylvania more than $20 million has been awarded to businesses in Dauphin, Cumberland, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties. The program, initiated...
Lewistown, PASentinel

In the region

LEWISTOWN — Geisinger announced Friday it will begin offering walk-in vaccine events on Saturdays and Sundays at the Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center. Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. Geisinger is offering the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, which is a two-dose vaccine administered 21 days apart.
Lewistown, PASentinel

Vaccinated youth may protect more vulnerable

LEWISTOWN — The expansion of coronavirus vaccination eligibility to adolescents is a good thing, as was the process to get that approval, said one of the leaders of a medical organization that serves the region from its Mifflin County location. Dr. George Garrow, chief medical officer of Primary Health Network...
Pennsylvania StateGovernment Technology

Historic Pennsylvania Highway Paves Route to Better Broadband

(TNS) — America's first federally funded highway — dating to Thomas Jefferson's second term in the White House — is now helping pave the information highway as part of an ambitious effort to bring the 21st century to rural America. Wireless internet hot spots have been activated along Route 40,...
Pennsylvania Statedailyvoice.com

COVID-19 Vaccinated? Here’s All The Free Stuff You Can Get In Pennsylvania

Many interesting incentives are being offered if you get vaccinated; here are a few available to people with a vaccination card in Pennsylvania:. You can get one free doughnut a day when you show your vaccination card at any US Krispy Kreme, according to the company website. The card must show at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot to qualify. The order must be placed in-store. No purchase is necessary to get your free doughnut.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WHYY

Pa. coronavirus update: SEPTA to lift capacity limits in June

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?. SEPTA will lift coronavirus-related capacity restrictions on public transit June 1, the transit authority announced Monday. That decision comes as new case counts continue to drop and nearly 50% of Pennsylvania’s adults are fully vaccinated, according...
Lewistown, PASentinel

God expects us to be accountable for our choices

In the last article I focused on the doctrine of predestination and how that should affect our lives. Now we want to look at human responsibility and accountability. God made us accountable for our actions, and we will be held responsible for all we think, say, and do. In some ways, the two words (accountable and responsible) are almost interchangeable.
Lewistown, PAlocal21news.com

Doc Talk | Geisinger Lewistown Hospital celebrates highest CMS rating

The pandemic has made it a very tough year for hospitals all over the world. For one local hospital, there's reason for some celebration. "CMS rates hospitals on a rating scale of one to five, with five being the highest." says Stacey Osborne, who is Chief Nursing Officer for Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
Lewistown, PASentinel

Local communities to plan events for Memorial Day

LEWISTOWN — Memorial Day is often thought of as the unofficial start of summer, but its true purpose is to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice on behalf of our nation. Last year, ceremonies marking the holiday were canceled as the country was dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Some...
Juniata County, PASentinel

1 new virus case reported Juniata County

Only one new case of COVID-19 was reported in Juniata County, according to data released Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. That new case brings Juniata County’s total to 2,091 since the pandemic began. Mifflin County had 17 new cases (new total 5,293), Snyder County had 12 new cases (3,603), Huntingdon County had seven new cases (5,024) and Perry County had 12 new cases (3,742).
Lewistown, PASentinel

LETI set to expand vision to Lewistown

LEWISTOWN – The statewide Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative is set to expand to Mifflin County. During a Lewistown Borough Council meeting held Monday evening, Police Chief David Clemens said he is starting to work on getting the program up and running. LETI is a collaboration between local law enforcement and...