Walk-in COVID-19 vaccines available
DANVILLE — Geisinger is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The clinics are being held: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27, at the Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital Vaccine Center, 116 Kerr Ave., Jersey Shore; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 28, at the Geisinger CenterPoint Vaccine Center, 300 Keystone Ave., Pittston; and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at the Geisinger Lewistown Hospital Vaccine Center, 400 Highland Ave. Ext., Lewistown.www.standard-journal.com