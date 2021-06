Whether it’s a play, film, or book, a story that paints vivid human characters is one that seizes us. We care -- so intensely that we enter their lives and experience their joy, pain, worries. We become them as we inhabit their story worlds; still, when the story ends we shuck them, just like an unfashionable outfit. But once in a while, a deeply moving story comes along that can’t be stripped off so easily. Those characters linger, for weeks, months, years. Even decades. When we recognize truth -- so raw, so honest it’s clearly rooted in reality, in autobiography -- we can’t unsee it. That story stays with us the rest of our days.