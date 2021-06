Public Information Officer, Fort Collins Police Services, 970-818-8950, fcpsmedia@fcgov.com, Website: www.fcgov.com/police/. On May 2, 2021 at approximately 1:20 am, Fort Collins Police was notified of an adult female who was possibly assaulted. Officers arrived and learned that a verbal disturbance between two groups of people had become physical, at which time the woman was injured. She was transported to an area hospital for treatment and has since been released. Investigating officers recently received security video that captured the involved parties and are asking for the community's help identifying them. FCPS is looking for two men (pictured) who were a part of the group and may have information about what occurred.