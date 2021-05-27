Sentieo Raises Series B Round

When existing investors continue to pour more money into a business, it can serve as a big vote of confidence in the business model. With year-over-year new customer growth exceeding 180%, delivery and fulfillment cloud platform provider Bringg is in that position in 2021. The company Wednesday announced a fresh $100 million Series E investment round led by Insight Partners with participation from seven existing investors: Cambridge Capital, GLP Capital Partners, Harlap, Next 47, Pereg Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and Viola Growth.