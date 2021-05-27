Sentieo Raises Series B Round
Sentieo is a San Francisco-based financial and corporate research platform provider. The company raised US$ 20 million in Series B funding. Ten Coves Capital led the round and was joined by investors including exisiting investors Centana Growth Partners and Studio Management. Ned May, a founder and Managing Partner at Ten Coves Capital, will join Sentieo’s board of directors. With this latest funding Sentieo has now secured US$ 62 million in total capital.www.swfinstitute.org