Sentieo Raises Series B Round

swfinstitute.org
 23 days ago

Sentieo is a San Francisco-based financial and corporate research platform provider. The company raised US$ 20 million in Series B funding. Ten Coves Capital led the round and was joined by investors including exisiting investors Centana Growth Partners and Studio Management. Ned May, a founder and Managing Partner at Ten Coves Capital, will join Sentieo’s board of directors. With this latest funding Sentieo has now secured US$ 62 million in total capital.

www.swfinstitute.org
