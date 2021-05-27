League-high 15 Roadrunners named to Athlon Sports Preseason C-USA Team

After a year where non-conference games were cancelled, replaced, and forced to take a back seat due to the pandemic, it’s exciting to get the full schedules back in tact. Conference USA as a whole comes off of a solid year in 2020 for football, with Marshall ranked as high as No. 15 in the country before dropping three straight to end the season. Of course, there were the usual bottom-feeders, but the top teams were capable of playing with any G5 teams in the country.