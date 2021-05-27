League-high 15 Roadrunners named to Athlon Sports Preseason C-USA Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Ohio State Buckeyes were among those selected on Thursday to the 2021 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams. All three of the Buckeye picks were first-teamers: WR Chris Olave and LT Thayer Munford on offense and DT Haskell Garrett on defense. Ohio State and Iowa State tied for the most first-team selections with three, followed by Alabama (two), Clemson (two) and LSU (two). Olave led the Buckeyes in receptions (50), receiving yards (729) and touchdowns (seven) in 2020 and enters his senior season with 111 career receptions for 1,775 yards and 22 TDs in 35 career games. A first team All-Big Ten selection, Olave finished last season with the second-most receiving yards and touchdowns in the Big Ten while tying an Ohio State single-season record by averaging 7.1 receptions per game. Munford, a fifth-year senior, enters his fourth season as a starter in 2021 and has been…