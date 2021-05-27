Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

League-high 15 Roadrunners named to Athlon Sports Preseason C-USA Team

By Official Site of the Roadrunners
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. — A league-high 15 members of the UTSA football team have been named to the Athlon Sports Preseason Conference USA Team. UTSA's 15 selections are three more than Florida Atlantic, Marshall and UAB, who each have 12 picks. Eight Roadrunners — also the most in the conference —...

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athlon Sports#Roadrunners#Conference Usa#C Usa#American Football#Utsa#Uab#All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

South Carolina football: Athlon Sports ranks the SEC coaches

South Carolina football’s Shane Beamer has work to do. South Carolina football is gearing up for its inaugural season under first-time head coach Shane Beamer, and with his inexperience leading a program, there’s been some skepticism over whether or not he’s the right man for the job. It’s obvious that Beamer loves the school, and he’s certainly a culture fit, but can he produce results on the field? That remains to be seen.
NFLbcinterruption.com

Athlon Sports College Football Preview - Eagles at #42

The next major college football pre-season publication landed a couple of weeks ago, Athlon Sports, one of the recognized leaders in this space and they have Boston College picked for #42 in the country at 7-5 and in a four way tie for second in the ACC Atlantic at 4-4. You may recall a few weeks earlier, ESPN FPI had BC at 54, which I felt was low, but this 42 number feels right in line with my personal assessment.
Georgia StatePosted by
247Sports

Athlon Sports ranks Georgia No. 5 in 2021 Top 25

Athlon Sports published its preview of Georgia in advance of the 2021 season this week, discussing the overall team, offense, defense, special teams, and a final analysis. The outlet points out that while the team has had a downward trend in terms of its postseason run, Georgia will now lean on its offense and the most experienced special teams unit that Kirby Smart has fielded in Athens.
Auburn, ALauburnfamilynews.com

Auburn football: Athlon Sports calls Tigers potential seven-eight win team

Expectations vary for what Auburn football is going to accomplish during the upcoming 2021 season this fall. The Tigers will have plenty of home-field advantages returning as the world emerges from the shadows of the darkness COVID-19 brought every facet of humanity for the past year and a half. 87,451 fans will be coordinating chants […]
Canyon, TXAmarillo Globe-Times

WT SPORTS BRIEFS: Harris named preseason All-American by Lindy’s Sports

CANYON — Lindy's Sports Magazine named Tobias Harris as a second-team preseason All-American on Tuesday. Harris has already earned three All-American honors as a sophomore in 2019 and enters the 2021 season as a junior with two seasons of eligibility. The cornerback is a punt-return specialist, holding the single-season and...
Florida State247Sports

Athlon Sports: Opposing coaches dish on Florida Gators

Expected to compete for a top tier finish in the SEC championship race this season per oddsmakers, the University of Florida hopes its encore performance supersedes last fall's division title in the East and ends with a College Football Playoff berth during Dan Mullen's fourth campaign. Many prognosticators aren't as...
NFLUSA Today

Athlon Sports previews the Oklahoma Sooners 2021 season

In their ongoing series on previews and predictions for each team, Athlon Sports takes a look at the Oklahoma Sooners. The Crimson and Cream were ranked No. 3 in their preseason top 25 rankings. Oklahoma’s run of three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances ended in 2020. Still, the Sooners are...
Sioux Falls, SDBrookings Register

Six Jacks named to Academic All-League Team

SIOUX FALLS - Six SDSU track and field athlete’s were honored by the Summit League for their accomplishments both on the track and in the classroom, as released by league officials Wednesday. Of the 32 athletes selected from across the League, Josh Yeager, Chase Cayo, Tyson Jenkins, Oksana Covey, Ellie...
College Sportsunderdogdynasty.com

Conference USA Preseason Position Previews: Quarterback

Welcome back to our annual offseason series, Conference USA Preseason Position Reviews. This year will be the fifth installment of the series in which we try to determine who has the best roster in C-USA on paper. For those who are new, the format is simple. There are three grading...
College Sports247Sports

Ranking C-USA team's non-conference schedules

After a year where non-conference games were cancelled, replaced, and forced to take a back seat due to the pandemic, it’s exciting to get the full schedules back in tact. Conference USA as a whole comes off of a solid year in 2020 for football, with Marshall ranked as high as No. 15 in the country before dropping three straight to end the season. Of course, there were the usual bottom-feeders, but the top teams were capable of playing with any G5 teams in the country.
College Sports1077yesfm.com

Six Red Raiders Named to DCTF All-Texas Preseason Teams

Texas Tech was represented by six Red Raiders named to the Dave Campbell's All-Texas preseason teams that were announced Thursday ahead of the publication's summer magazine release. The Red Raiders ranked tied for second with SMU after receiving six total selections to one of the two teams, including five on...
Colorado Springs, COinsidepacksports.com

RELEASE: Brown-Turner, Cunane Named To USA AmeriCup Team

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – NC State women's basketball's Jakia Brown-Turner and Elissa Cunane were both named to the official 12-player roster for the USA AmeriCup Team. They earned the selection after spending the past week at one final training camp with the nation's best collegiate players. Cunane and Brown-Turner depart Monday with Team USA to travel to San Juan, Puerto Rico for the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup.
BasketballPosted by
247Sports

Rhyne Howard named to USA Basketball AmeriCup team

Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard has been officially named to USA Basketball’s 2021 AmeriCup Team roster, it was announced Sunday. Howard competed in two different trials in Columbia, South Carolina to make the roster. The USA will depart on June 8 for the AmeriCup, which will be played June 11-19 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Basketballthedailyhoosier.com

Grace Berger named to Team USA for AmeriCup

Indiana’s Grace Berger was one of 12 players named to Team USA for the AmeriCup, an international event that will be played June 11-19 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The team leaves for Puerto Rico on June 8. Berger averaged 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this...
Lewisville, TXchatsports.com

Five Roadrunners land on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football preseason teams

LEWISVILLE, Texas — UTSA has placed five student-athletes on the Dave Campbell's Texas Football Preseason All-Texas College Teams, the publication announced this week. Sincere McCormick was named Best Running Back and to the first-team backfield, joining offensive lineman Spencer Burford and linebacker Trevor Harmanson on the first team. Lucas Dean was tabbed the second-team punter and Rashad Wisdom landed in the second-team secondary.
Ohio Statebucksinsider.com

Buckeye Trio Named to Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Three Ohio State Buckeyes were among those selected on Thursday to the 2021 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams. All three of the Buckeye picks were first-teamers: WR Chris Olave and LT Thayer Munford on offense and DT Haskell Garrett on defense. Ohio State and Iowa State tied for the most first-team selections with three, followed by Alabama (two), Clemson (two) and LSU (two). Olave led the Buckeyes in receptions (50), receiving yards (729) and touchdowns (seven) in 2020 and enters his senior season with 111 career receptions for 1,775 yards and 22 TDs in 35 career games. A first team All-Big Ten selection, Olave finished last season with the second-most receiving yards and touchdowns in the Big Ten while tying an Ohio State single-season record by averaging 7.1 receptions per game. Munford, a fifth-year senior, enters his fourth season as a starter in 2021 and has been…