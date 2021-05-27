Big rig fire prompts closures on Highway 101 in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. (KION)

UPDATE 5/26/2021 8:40 P.M. Caltrans District 5 says northbound lanes of Highway 101 have reopened at Laurel Drive after a big rig fire. It's unknown how much longer the southbound lanes will remain closed. CHP could also not say was the truck was carrying.

UPDATE 5/26/2021 6:08 p.m. Caltrans now reports that Highway 101 is closed in both directions at Laurel due to a big rig fire.

Heavy smoke is reported in the area, and the agency did not have an estimated time that it will reopen.

The California Highway Patrol said the big rig crashed into a guardrail, but they do not know what the truck was hauling.

They are reminding drivers not to go the wrong way on the freeway to avoid the area.





PREVIOUS STORY: Caltrans reports that southbound lanes of Highway 101 are closed at Laurel Drive due to a semi-truck fire.

The agency did not have an estimate of when the lanes will reopen.

