LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University announced Thursday, June 3, it will require students and employees to be vaccinated in order to take part in on-campus learning. Eastern will officially require COVID-19 vaccinations when the FDA fully approves one or more of the vaccines. Both Pfizer and Moderna have started the months-long process of securing full approval, and the FDA has indicated they’re “highly likely” to be approved later in 2021. But school officials don’t want members of the campus community waiting for that, emphasizing in a news release that it “strongly encourages students, employees and partners to receive a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.”