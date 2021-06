Have you ever wondered what it’d be like if Jack Black played D&D? Well next month is your chance to find out at D&D Live. D&D Live 2021 is going to be bigger than ever, thanks to a partnership with G4 TV. And while some of us around here are still dismayed to discover that G4 seems to be an eldritch horror in real life, because how else do you explain the fact that it’s back? Lovecraft himself said “that is not dead which can eternal lie, and with strange aeons even death may die” and what stranger aeons were there than 2020?