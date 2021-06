Jack Black, the featured guest on last night's last-ever episode of TBS's Conan, came on stage with a cane and a boot on his right foot. Many fans assumed he was doing a bit --but no. In fact, it appears as though the opposite happened. Last night featured a cold open with Homer Simpson doing Conan O'Brien's TBS exit interview, as well as a Zoom call from Will Ferrell, who claimed he was playing Batman in a new movie. Then, it was time for Jack Black to appear, and the plan was to have an epic, crazy musical tribute to O'Brien's 28 years on late night.