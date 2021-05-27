Wild's Carson Soucy: Missing more time

Soucy (undisclosed) will be unavailable for Wednesday's Game 6 against the Golden Knights, Jessi Pierce of The Athletic reports. Soucy will miss his second consecutive contest, as the specifics of his injury have yet to come to light. The 26-year-old had been quiet in the series, going pointless while producing four hits and two blocks in four games. With Soucy sidelined, Calen Addison will continue to draw in with Ian Cole on the team's third defensive pair for Wednesday's contest.