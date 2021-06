CINCINNATI, OH - JUNE 12: Jonathan India #6 of the Cincinnati Reds stands in the dugout. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images) The race is on for the starting spots in the 2021 All-Star Game slated to be played at Coors Field on July 13th. While Jesse Winker and Nick Castellanos are making a play to be in the starting lineup this year, what might things look like five years from now? Who are the three most likely Cincinnati Reds players to start in the 2026 All-Star Game?