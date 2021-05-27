Twins' Michael Pineda: Delivers strong start in return

In a lot of ways, Michael Pineda’s 2021 has been an appropriate representation of his entire career. His 2021 has seen him be effective when healthy, but also deal with some injuries, including an incredibly bizarre injury. Throughout his career, Pineda has shown promise and ability on the mound, only to have any progress stunted by injury or suspension. This season, Pineda proved to be a consistent force in the Twins’ rotation, but a recent arm injury may once again stunt his season. While his “baseball card numbers” look great, a deep dive below shows that his season may have been on its way toward a downfall, injury or not.